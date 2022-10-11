Wasatch Community Gardens teaches how to grow local food--even in a city

SALT LAKE CITY — An autumn garden party where the goal is showing people how to eat what they grow, no matter where they live, is happening Tuesday at Wasatch Community Gardens.

At their certified organic farm, they also have a training center for women who are homeless (or have insecure housing) to learn essential gardening skills.

Wasatch Community Gardens' focus is on growing produce that’s easy to grow, easy to eat, easy to prepare, and healthy.

This is technically the end of the growing season, but the community gardens, in partnership with private businesses and non-profits—such as sponsor Tito's Love Project—wants to remind people it's possible to grow healthy food in a city.

“This is a place that’s not just for us and our women to thrive but for our community to take part in," said Wasatch Community Gardens Executive Director Georgina Griffith-Yates.

"We have 20 sites at Wasatch community gardens between our main campus, our farm, and our 18 community gardens. I invite people to learn more, to find the green space closest to them, get to know it, and to be curious about their food and where it comes from.”

Last year this farm grew more than $100,000 worth of organic produce, which was then distributed, free of charge, back to the community through various partnerships, in particular going to people who are unhoused or unsheltered.