Wasatch County Sheriff's Office calling for info after 7 year-old girl dies from gunshot wound

HEBER, Utah — The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in investigating the shooting death of a 7 year-old girl that occurred Friday night.

According to a post on the Office's official Facebook page, at approximately 10:35 PM, the 911 center received a call from a man stating that he was on his way to the Heber Valley Hospital with his 7 year-old daughter.

15 minutes later, the same hospital called the 911 center reporting that a 7 year-old girl had been admitted with a gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of Heber Valley Hospital staff, the girl was pronounced dead at 11:30 pm. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Deputies were dispatched to the hospital and the girl's home at the Wasatch Commons Apartments. Shortly after arriving, officers heard a gunshot coming from the vicinity of a neighboring apartment. Three intoxicated individuals were later taken into custody.

The Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information the public may have about any suspicious activity that occurred in the area of the Wasatch Commons Apartments the evening of Friday, July 9th.

If you or someone you know has any information, please call the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office at 435-654-9276.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will provide updates as they are made available.