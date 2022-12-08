Washington Co. water officials offer $2 a square foot in turf buyback

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Washington County Water Conservancy District is offering the state's largest bounty yet on turf in the ongoing drought.

The agency announced on Thursday it will pay homeowners and businesses up to $2 a square foot to tear out nonfunctional grass and replace it with water-wise landscaping.

"We’re a rapidly growing desert community with one water source that is experiencing the same drought plaguing most of the southwest," said water district general manager Zach Renstrom. "Incorporating more sustainable landscapes throughout our community is essential to extend our limited water supply."

It's the most offered by a water district in the state. An analysis by the Great Salt Lake Collaborative (of which FOX 13 News is a member) found $1.50 was the most offered in a turf buyback by other water districts in Utah. By comparison, the Southern Nevada Water Authority based in Las Vegas offers $3 a square foot as an incentive. Las Vegas, which FOX 13 News and the Great Salt Lake Collaborative found in recent reporting, has been very aggressive about removing nonfunctional, water-hogging turf in the desert. The Nevada legislature recently passed a bill to ban all nonfunctional turf and get rid of it by the end of 2026.

Washington County, which is one of the state's most dry regions, has become increasingly aggressive about water waste. Communities have passed ordinances banning non-functional turf in new business construction and limiting it at homes being built in the future. They have also required more emphasis on secondary water and water recycling for parks, golf courses and other places.

Details and an application for the Water Efficient Landscape Rebate are available online by clicking here. The district says it will pay $2 a foot for the first 5,000 square feet and $1 a square foot afterward up to $50,000. Projects must be pre-approved prior to the conversion. Eligible cities currently include St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins and La Verkin.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District has budgeted $2 million, but intends to seek more from the Utah State Legislature. Renstrom told FOX 13 News that other water districts in northern Utah are expected to match the $2 per square foot price.

The Utah State Legislature is expected to increase funding for turf buyback programs statewide in the upcoming legislative session as another way to help reverse the dramatic declines of the Great Salt Lake.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.