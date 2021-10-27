Washington County asking for help to locate missing woman last seen in August

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The Washington County Sheriff's Office, along with the Nephi Police Department, is asking for help to locate a missing 44 year old woman last seen in August.

Miriam Judith Salgado Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 101 pounds and has an average build.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Salgado was reported missing by her family in the Nephi area and had contact with police on August 19th 2021.

Her car was found abandoned in a desert area near Virgin, Utah, on August 20, 2021 according to police.

If you have information on where Salgado may be, contact the Nephi Police at 435-623-1626 or WCSO at 435-634-5730.