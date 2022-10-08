Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Washington County traffic stop yields 60,000 Fentanyl pills

Fentanyl bust Wasington County.jpg
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Fentanyl bust Wasington County.jpg
Posted at 7:33 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 21:33:31-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy turned up 60,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of over $2 million.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the deputy stopped a white Chevrolet Impala for traffic violations on I-15 northbound near mile marker 11 in Washington County.

READ: Rainbow fentanyl seized after being discovered in LEGO box

A Washington City Police K-9 was deployed, and gave positive indications that drugs were located in the car.

That gave probable cause to search the vehicle and the search resulted in over 60,000 suspected Fentanyl pills being located, with an estimated street value of over $2 million.

READ: Man arrested at Salt Lake City Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage

The 19 year old driver from Mexico, Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, and the 39 year old passenger from Colorado, Karen Yvonne Alverez, were arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on drug distribution charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere