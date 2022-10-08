Washington County traffic stop yields 60,000 Fentanyl pills

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy turned up 60,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of over $2 million.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the deputy stopped a white Chevrolet Impala for traffic violations on I-15 northbound near mile marker 11 in Washington County.

A Washington City Police K-9 was deployed, and gave positive indications that drugs were located in the car.

That gave probable cause to search the vehicle and the search resulted in over 60,000 suspected Fentanyl pills being located, with an estimated street value of over $2 million.

The 19 year old driver from Mexico, Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, and the 39 year old passenger from Colorado, Karen Yvonne Alverez, were arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on drug distribution charges.