WATCH: Activist arrested while live-streaming SLC homeless encampment cleanup

A Hopi activist who works with Salt Lake City’s unsheltered population was taken into custody Thursday night in an arrest that he live-streamed online, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Many people who watched the video of Carl Moore’s arrest, posted on his Facebook page, commented that officers acted unreasonably and targeted him.

Moore, 44, has been volunteering at homeless encampments over the past several months.

Another volunteer, Charlee, who asked to be identified only by her first name, said Moore had a truck and trailer and would show up at encampments scheduled for abatement — what county and city leaders call the routine removal of individuals and their property from areas they’d been camping in — to help move people out.

That’s what Moore was doing Thursday at an encampment at 150 N. Cornell St. when Salt Lake City police officers arrived, Charlee said.

According to a probable cause statement, Moore faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, interfering with a public servant, interfering with an arresting officer and assaulting a police officer.

