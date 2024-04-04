Watch as a police officer slides into action to capture a runaway pig

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — This little piggy went to market and this little piggy was running from the law in Utah before being captured by a police officer who literally jumped into action.

Warning: this hilarious video may make you snort!

Pig captured

In Grantsville, a group of three hogs were wanted criminals for several days - their crime? Causing chaos and enjoying their newfound freedom a little TOO much.

"I say about a week ago we got a call about a couple of loose pigs running around town, getting into people's yards and going through their gardens, going through their animal paddocks and things like that," explained Officer Cory Cooper, who eventually took the loose pig down.

Who did the pigs belong to? That question remains unanswered. But Cooper said this wasn't his first rodeo.

"Pigs are notorious for escaping," he explained. "I've known a lot of people who've had them and I've had some experience chasing pigs down when they get out."

Four to five officers got to work, with Cooper saying the pigs "eluded" officers for a while.

Cooper was caught in action, chasing one of the pigs around a front yard before sliding to secure the animal.

"It's kind of all hands on deck because, and when you're dealing with an animal with a mind of its own, you obviously can't communicate...their instincts are to fight or flight and most of the time they run and they're pretty fast," he said.

The pig was not happy that its days of freedom were over, as it was heard squealing all the way home...or all the way into Cooper's car.

Now the runaway criminals will be headed to a rescue, where secure fencing designed to contain pigs will make sure they don't get out again.

As for Cooper, he got a few scrapes but is ready for whatever comes his way next.