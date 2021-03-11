Watch: Sandy Fire Department rescues deer from retention pond with lasso

SANDY, Utah — Firefighters from the Sandy Fire Department rescued a deer that was stuck in a retention pond Wednesday with a lasso.

Sandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie said the deer was stuck near the fire training center on 8700 S. 700 W.

Firefighters tried to guide the deer to a path of wooden pallets that led out of the pond, but the deer still couldn't get out due to the slippery slope.

Luckily, one of the firefighters is a cowboy and had his lasso handy, according to McConaghie. They were able to lasso the deer and pull it out of the pond.

After the deer regained it's strength, it was able to run free. It's unclear how long the deer was trapped for.