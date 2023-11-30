Water levels still below normal statewide, but another banner snow season will fill reservoirs

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter is fast approaching in Utah, but as autumn comes to a close, experts at the Utah Division of Water Resources have released their end-of-fall report on where the state stands on its water resources.

Currently, the "snow water equivalent" used to assess water availability is at 39 percent below normal for this time of year.

However, with 125 days until peak snowpack, state officials are hoping for another good snow year to help bring the state's total back to normal.

There's good news regarding the states reservoirs; they're 77 percent full statewide, which is 20 percent higher than at this time last year.

But water demand is still a major factor.

“While we still have a good amount of water in our reservoirs, we must continue to conserve,” Joel Williams, deputy director of the Division of Water Resources, said. “The water year is off to a slow start, but it’s still early. From now until April will be pivotal in determining the overall water outlook for the state.”

Therefore, water conservation efforts are still very important, as well as taking steps to reduce household leaks and upgrading old fixtures with water-efficient ones.

Utah's Department of Natural Resources has initiatives for farmers and residents

providing incentives for water-saving practices to help reduce drought conditions in the state.