Water main break causes significant flooding, sinkhole swallows car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A water main break caused significant flooding and a sinkhole that swallowed a car and flooded several homes in one Salt Lake City neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The water main was broken at 759 West 1300 South and 1300 South was flooded and closed between 700-800 West, according to the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities.

The utility company said six houses were flooded and a car was swallowed by a sinkhole created by the water main break.

Emergency response crews were on-site and by 7 a.m. most of the water had receded.

However, the water pipe was 16" and therefore was expected to take several hours to fix. Drivers were urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.