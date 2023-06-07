Water main break floods street as crews work on repairs

SALT LAKE CITY — A street flooded in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning due to a water main break and police closed the area as crews work on repairs.

The impacted area stretches from 800 South to 900 South on 300 East.

Video from the Salt Lake City Police Department shows muddy, brown water flooding the street and overflowing onto the sidewalk.

Police report traffic is blocked in the area as the public works team repairs the break.

Officials ask that members of the public avoid the area as the water is cleaned up.