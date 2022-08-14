Water main break prompts closure on 3300 South

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The eastbound lanes of 3300 South are closed from Main Street to State Street after a water main break Sunday morning.

According to South Salt Lake Police, the break occurred before 9:30 a.m. in the area of 3300 South Main Street, flooding the road with water, resulting in the closure of both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Eastbound lanes remain closed at time of reporting. Two southbound lanes are currently open to limited traffic, but closures may change as workers with Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District assess and repair the damage and investigate the cause.

SSLPD further advised that closures may remain in place until Monday. They encourage drivers to avoid the area, take alternate routes, and be mindful of the workers if they need to drive through the area.