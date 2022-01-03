Water pipe break damages road, leaves homes without water in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — On Monday morning, a large water pipe leak destroyed part of a road and left families without water.

Chase Lane in Centerville is temporarily closed from 400 East to Oakridge, according to police.

Authorities estimate that about 15 households are without running water. Water pipes are being repaired, which could take many hours.

Officials estimate that the road damage will take several weeks, if not months, to fix.

The reason for the water leak is still being investigated. Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead and stay away from the area.