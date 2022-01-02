Water rescue after rollover crash near Dugway

DUGWAY, Utah — One woman is in serious condition after rescue crews pulled her from the water after a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

According to officials with Utah Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatch to reports of a rollover just off I-80 near Dugway around 7:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they noticed a vehicle submerged in 2 feet of water with one woman, the only occupant, outside of it.

They first attempted to rescue her by throwing her a rope, but she was unable to grab it. Once fire and medical crews were on scene, they were able to quickly rescue the woman and clear the scene quickly.

The woman was transported in serious condition, due to the low early morning temperatures.