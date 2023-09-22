Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water tank for Apple Valley residents found empty, boil water order issued

Water tank for Apple Valley residents found empty, boil water order issued
FOX 13 News
Water tank for Apple Valley residents found empty, boil water order issued
Posted at 6:12 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 20:12:58-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — After discovering a million-gallon water tank in Cedar Point was empty Wednesday evening, the town of Apple Valley was issued a Boil Water order. 170 homes are without water service currently.

Residents in Apple Valley are asked to boil their water for three minutes before usage, the city of St. George will also be trucking in potable and non-potable water in the meantime.

According to a report by the Big Plains Water Special Service District in Cedar Point, local residents complained of having no water Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Investigations revealed that the million-gallon tank that served the area was empty.

This was not detected because the pumps were still running despite no water due to the water tank float being stuck at reading the incorrect level.

Early investigations indicate the water may have drained from the tank due to seismic activity that created a hole in the aquifer that the tank draws water from.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere