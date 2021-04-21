'We need your help!' - Housing crisis hits Moab Police Department

MOAB, Utah — As the weather warms up, the Moab Police Department is increasing its ranks, but the department's new officers are having trouble finding places to live.

"We're hiring several new officers, most of whom are moving to Moab to serve our community but they're having a difficult time finding housing. We need your help!" a Facebook post from Moab PD says.

Moab PD shared its plea for housing tips Wednesday morning.

The department asks members of the public who know of homes or apartments for rent, "or even a creative idea for housing," to contact Kelli Day at 435-259-8938.

Moab PD will ask for more information about the property, collect the info in a database and share that database with its new officers.

