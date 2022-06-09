Weber Basin Water implements new restrictions as drought conditions worsen

SALT LAKE CITY — At this point in the water year, Utah’s remaining snowpack is less than two tenths of an inch, meaning reservoirs won’t fill up more, and statewide storage sits at 63% of capacity.

The same report in 2021 saw reservoirs at 67 percent.

Of the major conservancy districts, the Weber Basin is feeling the pinch soonest.

In an effort to combat the drought conditions, they have new restrictions taking effect on Sunday, June 12.

Residential secondary water users will only be allowed two watering days a week, and they have to water on the assigned days correlating with the last number in their address.

Officials define a "watering" as 20 minutes for overhead sprays and 40 minutes for rotors per zone.

They also warn that watering outside of assigned days will result in a violation.