WEBER CANYON, Utah — One person was killed and another injured in a deadly avalanche in the Weber Canyon backcountry Wednesday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff's Office reported.

Multiple agencies in the area responded after the avalanche was reported at 3:30 p.m.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the two people buried in the slide, but one person died at the scene.

