Weber County declared a 2nd Amendment sanctuary

OGDEN, Utah — Weber County is joining a growing number of communities around the country that are declaring themselves as Second Amendment sanctuaries.

During a meeting Tuesday, Weber County Commissioners Jim Harvey, Gage Froer and Scott Jenkins unanimously approved a resolution to protect the right for Weber County citizens to bear arms.

They also thanked Sheriff Ryan Arbon for his support in making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

“Protecting the rights of Weber County residents is of the utmost importance and top priority for our office. As guardians of the US Constitution, it is our duty to protect our county and it citizens in all capacities, including the right to bear arms," Sheriff Arbon said in a statement.

The commission declared Weber County funds would not be used to restricts citizens' right to bear arms and the resolution "is reasonably related to the safety, health, morals, and welfare of Weber County inhabitants," Harvey said in Tuesday's meeting.

Read the full text of the resolution below.