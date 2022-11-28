Weber County auto teacher recognized as one of the nation's best

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — A unique class at Bonneville High School in the Weber School District, is being recognized as the “top shop” in the nation.

Adam Arndt’s automotive class took home the honor at a recent event in Las Vegas, Nev.

“The actual trades, we teach it,” Mr. Arndt said. “We have 42 projects in our shop right now and I have the students manage them. They tell me what to do.”

Mr. Arndt’s class is hands-on. His goal is to prepare his students to be valuable members of the workforce when they graduate.

“To be able to get past the entry-level section in a dealership,” he described.

His students take advantage of their unique opportunities.

“I have a bunch of certifications just from the classes he offers,” said senior Nolan Brauer. “I know how to do tires, take engines apart – just loads of stuff.”

In addition to auto repair skills, Mr. Arndt hopes students learn how to be successful entrepreneurs if they hope to one day own their own shop or small business.

“Things we learn here are just confidence, basic business management,” Mr. Arndt said. “Kids are still excited about what they are doing.”