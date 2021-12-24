Weber County Deputies help bring holiday joy to family after vehicle totaled

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Office stepped up to help bring some holiday joy to a family who was involved in a car accident Wednesday.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt in the crash that happened in West Haven, but after talking to one of the drivers, the Deputies wanted to lend a helping hand beyond the accident.

Read - Incident management team member, UHP trooper jump in to save choking child

Deputies learned that one of the drivers involved had been going through some tough times and the car involved in the crash that was most likely a total loss, was the only family car.

On Thursday, the deputies headed to Walmart to pick up some essentials for the family. Photos showed the deputies picking out toys, clothes, diapers and food for the family in an effort to bring them a little cheer as they navigate difficulties during the holiday season.

Weber county Sheriff's Office Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Office stepped up to help bring some holiday joy to a family who was involved in a car accident Wednesday.

"Today deputies did some shopping and delivered an little holiday joy to the family," a post from the Weber County Sheriff's Office reads. "Thank you deputies for going above and beyond to help out in a time of need."