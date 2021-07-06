Weber County man 'lucky to be alive' after motorcycle crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County resident Skyler Cutler feels lucky to be alive after a car hit him as he rode his motorcycle home after work, sending him airborne through an intersection and onto a set of train tracks.

Cutler was driving on 1900 West toward Midland Drive in West Haven when he saw the car coming toward him, and tried to avoid it as he was riding through the intersection.

“You never really think it’s going to happen to you but I was shown firsthand in a matter of a flash of a second just how drastically everything can change," he says, feeling thankful to be alive and grateful that a number of people rushed over to him to help.

“It was kind of overwhelming when I looked up and saw you know an army of how many people were standing above me willing to help me.”

He lost almost every single artery in one leg, but doctors were able to save one, which meant he was able to keep half his leg.

But he believes an important should be learned from his accident, and that is to wear protective gear.

“I was wearing my helmet so that saved my life. If I wasn’t wearing that when I went flying and slammed into the train tracks, we wouldn’t be having this conversation," he added.

He also wants to remind drivers to take an extra second or two to look out for bikers to make sure everyone stays safe this summer.

The driver of the vehicle who hit Cutler was not injured, and was not issued a citation.

