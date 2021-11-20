Watch
Weber County Sheriff's Office seeks to identify property damage suspects

Images of the three suspects that the Weber County Sheriff's Office are looking for in relation to property damage that occurred in the Remuda subdivision Friday night.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 13:09:44-05

FARR WEST, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects that were spotted damaging property in the Remuda subdivision Friday night.

According to a post from the office's Facebook page, three younger males were caught on camera running through the subdivision, damaging fences and ripping down flags.

If you have any information regarding the identity of three individual, you are asked to call the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-778-6600 and reference case 21WC37148.

