Weber County Sheriff's Office seeks to identify property damage suspects

FARR WEST, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects that were spotted damaging property in the Remuda subdivision Friday night.

According to a post from the office's Facebook page, three younger males were caught on camera running through the subdivision, damaging fences and ripping down flags.

If you have any information regarding the identity of three individual, you are asked to call the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-778-6600 and reference case 21WC37148.

