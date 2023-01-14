Weber County Sheriffs seek footage of possible gunshots in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their investigation of gunshots that were heard Friday night in Ogden.

According a statement posted to their official Facebook page, the investigation began around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 5100 South 4500 West, where a caller had reported hearing multiple gun shots.

After contacting the caller and searching the area, they were not able to locate evidence of a shooting. They're asking residents with security cameras to check to see if they recorded any incidents around the time deputies were dispatched.

If you have any footage or information, you're asked to contact the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-395-8221.