Weber firefighters deploy to California in anticipation of wildfires

Posted at 10:29 AM, May 03, 2021
OGDEN, Utah — A group of firefighters with the Weber Fire District went to California Monday to help with the state's preparations in fighting wildfires.

According to WFD, the firefighters are being deployed to the San Bernardino area "to assist and prepare for potential wildland fire incidents."

The Cal Fire shows a handful of wildfires are burning in Calfornia as of Monday morning, but none are close to the immediate San Bernardino area.

The decision to send Weber Fire District firefighters to San Bernardino was part of a process called "staging," in which emergency officials position themselves for anticipated large or complex events.

The WFD firefighters brought E464, one of the district's engines, to California.

