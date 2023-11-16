Drive seeks to supply FREE books to little libraries around Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — To help improve literacy and access to books in the Ogden area, Weber State University and the United Way of Northern Utah are partnering for a book drive through December 8.

The drive will supply books to Little Neighborhood Libraries, which provide literature in Spanish and English at absolutely no cost to families in need.



According to the United Way, almost two-thirds of low-income families have no books, and more than half of Ogden third graders read below grade level.

“To know that so many children in our community don’t have access to books is heartbreaking,” said Teresa Martinez, student engagement coordinator for WSU’s Center for Community Engaged Learning. “It’s even more heartbreaking to know that some children don’t have books in their native language.”

As part of the push for books, Weber State invited the community leave their books as well as take a book, if they need it, from the little libraries across the city.

Yuritzi Rosas Hernandez, Vice President of Community Engagement for WSU’s Center for Community Engaged Learning, said that as a child, it was hard finding books that represented her.

“I remember finding a book about a girl who was an immigrant, and one page was in Spanish, and the other was in English,” she said.

“My mom and I read the book together and started crying because I finally found a book that represented me.”

WSU and United Way hope the mini libraries will instill a love of reading in children at a young age that will continue through their lifetimes. They also hope the book drive will help the little libraries accumulate a good supply of literature for families in need during the holiday season.

Anyone can donate what they wish, though United Way has a list of suggestions for those looking to buy books to contribute.

Donations will also be accepted online or at WSU’s Ogden or Davis campuses.

“We want to help make the donation process as easy as possible,” Martinez said. “Our goal is to increase the community’s access to books by getting our campus and community involved.”

Go HERE for information for more information about how to donate or volunteer for the holiday book drive.