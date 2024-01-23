Weber State cheerleading duo snags national championship

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University in now home to a pair of national champions as cheer team Caylee Odle and Michael "Boosh" Androsov have taken home the hardware for a national title.

The duo won the Coed Partner Stunt category at the recent UCA College Nationals at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Disney World in Orlando.

Weber State beat Ohio State University with a 90.1 event score, edging the Buckeyes team who scored 89.6.

The Wildcats also bested Morehead State, a cheer team with a whopping 53 national championships.

Odle said their success was built on trust, chemistry, confidence, and stunting well together.

"You spend a lot of time with this person, so you want to make sure it's someone you can handle," she added.

The duo were selected for the competition by submitting a 60-second video two months before the meet, and said they could tell they'd be a great team on first day of working together.

Androsov said from that early success, they were able to spend weeks perfecting their routine, practicing on hard floors where drops are common.

"It usually takes weeks, but we were able to get our routine together on the first day," he added, also saying the school has excelled in this event for several years.

Next up for the team is the NCAA championship during in April. Odle and Androsov will send in a 45-second video for consideration.

It will be a bit shorter than their winning routine, but as Odle says, "If it's not broke, don't fix it."

