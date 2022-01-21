Weber State creates new division for diversity, inclusion

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University has created a new division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and selected Adrienne Andrews to serve as its first vice president.

This reorganization is part of the university's five-year strategic plan, Weber State Amplified, with a mission that aims to provide "transformative educational experiences for students of all identities and backgrounds through meaningful personal connections with faculty and staff in and out of the classroom."

There will also be a push to become an "Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution" by increasing the percentage of students who identify as Hispanic or Latinx descent to 15% by 2025.

Weber State is proud to announce Adrienne Andrews (@AdieAndrewsCDO) as our first vice president of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.



The new division will provide a central point of leadership for critical initiatives involving EDI issues among students, faculty and staff. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/645JFXiqHx — Weber State University (@WeberStateU) January 20, 2022

“When you look at what’s happening in business and industry today, creating the division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at Weber State is not only an appropriate step, but also a critical step to help bring people together . . .” said Kearston Cutrubus, chair of the WSU Board of Trustees.

Included in the new division are new and existing programs, such as the Center for Multicultural Excellence and the LGBT Resource Center.

Its new director, Vice-President Andrews, has been a leader on diversity issues at the university for 17 years, most recently serving as the Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Chief Diversity Officer.

“I am honored to accept this new opportunity at Weber State, an institution that is walking its talk and putting students first,” Andrews said.