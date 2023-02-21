Weber State professor showcases overlooked Latina art at Salt Lake City museum

SALT LAKE CITY — An art history professor at Weber State University is highlighting the works of Latina artists, a group that she believes is often overlooked in the art world.

María del Mar González-González is curating “Beyond the Margins: An Exploration of Latina Art and Identity,” on display through March 4 at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art in Salt Lake City.

González-González and Nancy Rivera, a featured artist and WSU alum, will offer a guided tour and gallery discussion in Spanish on February 25 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

“Beyond the Margins” seeks to shed light on artists whose works have been overlooked or marginalized and highlight their history and culture to a broader audience.

“I’m always thinking about omissions within history,” she said. “That’s something that guides the way I teach and the way I approach all my work. Oftentimes, artists who don’t fit a specific mold will be excluded, and I feel like it’s important to create a space where they can speak for themselves.”

By highlighting Latina artists, González-González hopes the exhibit will attract Spanish-speaking audiences; descriptions of the works are in English and Spanish.

She intentionally chose a museum for the exhibition that is close to the west side neighborhoods of Salt Lake City, as they have a large Hispanic and Latino population.

“I want the community to be able to walk into an exhibition and see themselves represented within those spaces,” she said.

UMOCA entry is free, and the museum is located within the UTA Free Fare Zone.