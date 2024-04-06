Weber State University group rallies at annual Sexual Assault Awareness event

OGDEN, Utah — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so community groups are rallying to make a difference.

Take Back the Night is an annual event hosted by the Women’s Center at Weber State University, to help raise awareness about issues to help keep people safe.

“Survivors have wanted a space and wanted community, so I think what’s really beautiful about events like these is it shows that survivor that they’re not alone,” said Jessica Pleyel, Women’s Center Director and Victim Survivor Advocate, Weber State University.

The event space had signs of encouragement on the walls and reminders about consent on t-shirts. “Sexual assault in our community is a huge issue, we know that one in nine Utahns have experienced some form of sexual abuse. And we know that our state average is higher than the national average,” added Pleyel.

Keeley Fadden is a student at Weber State University. “I brought my nieces with me because I think women’s rights is very, very important, and so is LGBTQ rights,” added Fadden.

Keeley and her nieces, Alexandria and Cam, marched with the group down 25th Street in Ogden, chanting and holding up signs. “It felt amazing, liberating, empowering, to hear more people’s stories and what they went through, to hear us all yelling together, that was really cool.”

The event started at The Monarch with speakers, while the room was lined with resources to help if you are in need. It ended with survivors being able to share their stories.

“When someone shares their story with you, you might be the very first person they’ve told and if ask them, well what were you wearing, or what were you doing that caused that, they might never tell anyone else or get the help they need, so we start by believing,” said Pleyel.