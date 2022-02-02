Wednesday's lake effect snow caused dozens of accidents

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday morning's lake effect snow serves as a reminder to drive carefully, as congested roads and several fender benders were reported by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Early morning snow gave way to blue skies, but by mid-morning UHP troopers had already responded to 65 slide offs, fender benders, and other accidents.

UDOT snow plows were hard at work, but the frigid air limited their effectiveness.

“Because the temperatures are so low right now, as much as our plows are out there and trying to keep the roads clear, any moisture, any snow that fell instantly bonded to the road and that created some challenges,” explained UHP Sargeant Cameron Roden.

He reminds drivers to keep a safe distance as "people tend to have a bit of amnesia" when it comes to slowing down, especially when there's just a few inches of snow.

And as Punxsutawney Phil told us today, it looks like we have (at least) six more weeks of winter left, so drivers beware.