Weekend construction project could snarl traffic on SR 201

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Dept. of Transportation wants drivers to be aware about construction on State Road 201 that is going on this weekend.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday night, westbound 201 will be down to just one lane at 3200 West.

This is so crews can work on the pavement on a bridge in the area.

3200 West itself is also going to be closed in both directions at SR 201.

UDOT is urging people to plan ahead so they are not surprised by any delays.

“Now that we're officially into summer, we're seeing a lot of construction projects,” said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason. “And so we want people to be aware of the orange barrels so that they can plan around, you know, any, any kind of travel."

The lane closures will last throughout the weekend and will open up again in time for the Monday morning commute.

You can always stay up to date on construction projects by heading to UDOT’S website or downloading their traffic app.