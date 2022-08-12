Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest. If you know of another weekend event that isn't on this list, email it to news@fox13now.com

Sandy Balloon Festival:



Hot air balloon launches, crafts, concert, 5K run and drone light show! Free to the public

Balloon launches -

Friday & Saturday, August 12 & 13 at sunrise

Storm Mountain Park - 1000 E. 11400 S.

Glow Event -

Saturday, August 13 at 7-11 p.m.

City Promenade - 10000 S. Centennial Parkway

Drone Light Show -

Saturday, August 13 at 9:45 p.m.

City Promenade - 10000 S. Centennial Parkway



Oktoberfest:



Oktoberfest at Snowbird is celebrating 50 years of celebrations with events happening every weekend from August 13 to October 16. The event includes 50 types of beer, traditional german foods, dancing and other family-friendly activities. Admission is free but parking is $10 per car.

Located at Snowbird from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Craft Lake City DIY Festival:



Celebrate Utah artisans at the 14th annual DIY festival. Enjoy music, vendors, food, dance party, a pacific islander heritage day (Saturday) and of course - crafts! Tickets required

Utah State Fairpark - 155 1000 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Friday, August 12th 5pm – 10pm

Saturday, August 13th 12pm – 8pm

Sunday, August 14th 12pm – 6pm



Wine among the Willows:



Swaner Preserve and the Utah Wine Festival have teamed up to bring a guided sampling of Utah wines to Park City. Tickets required and include samples from 6 Utah wineries, hors d'oeuvres from Hill’s Kitchen, a souvenir wine glass and more.

Sat, August 13 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter 1258 Center Drive Park City, UT 84098

Best Friends Animal Society Clear the Shelters:



If you've been waiting to rescue a fur-ever friend, now is the perfect opportunity. Best Friends Animal Society is hosting a "clear the shelters" event, waiving some animal fees throughout the month of August.

Noon to 6 p.m. daily at Best Friends Lifesaving Center - 2005 S. 1100 E. Salt Lake City, UT 84106

8/1-8/7: Fee waived adult cats

8/8-8/14: Fee waived kittens and adult cats

8/15-8/21: Fee waived adult dogs

8/22-8/31: All animals fee waived, including kittens and puppies



Springville Library Ice Cream Social:



Wrap up the summer with a delicious dessert!

Friday August 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Springville Library

St. George Pink Box Donuts Grand Opening:

