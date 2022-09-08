West and Highland High Schools considering security, accessibility upgrades

SALT LAKE CITY — West and Highland High Schools may be getting upgrades soon to improve accessibility and security to their buildings.



Architecture firms have been hired to do a feasibility study, and already they've noted that the classrooms are too small and that there are over a dozen unsecured entrances to the buildings.

On Wednesday night, VCBO Architecture spoke at West High School and also expressed concern that the antiquated heating and cooling systems were using too much electricity at taxpayer expense.

Thursday night, NWL Architects and the Salt Lake City School District will meet at Highland High School to hear from the community and discuss their plans for updating the schools.

West High School is celebrating its 100th anniversary of the original building this year, so the firms have already made it clear that they will preserve its history.



The feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in February 2023, after which the the District will consider drawing up plans and applying for a bond.



