West Bountiful small business loses thousands of dollars after burglary

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A small business owner is out thousands of dollars after a burglary early Monday morning.

The crime was caught on camera.

Video shows a car drive up to DC Sports Cards and Collectibles. Two people get out of the car, smash the door open and head inside.

Cameras inside the store capture the two individuals, wearing masks, needing just seconds to grab several items including various brands of trading cards.

Read - Payson man facing charges for illegally practicing medicine

“They stole some hobby boxes, Panini products, Immaculate,” said store owner Chris Adams. “They stole some Topps. They stole some Pokemon.”

In all, the thieves got away with roughly $7,000 worth of products and destroyed the store’s door worth $1,000.

As far as Adams is concerned, this crime isn’t about dollars and cents. It won’t cause the shop to go out of business, but it hurts much more than the store’s bottom line.

“I’ve gone through a lot of emotions but, violated in a way,” Adams said.

He opened this business four years ago, despite hearing many people doubting the business would be successful.

Read - Tooele student brought gun to school for several days

“Many people told me I couldn't do this, it wouldn’t last,” Adams said. “So when someone asks me how I feel, I don't know.”

Wednesday, the shop was open to welcome customers.

A show of strength from a small business owner who won’t allow these thieve to steal his success.

“I know other small business people have too -- they put their heart and soul into this,” Adams said. “Yeah, it hurt.”

Anyone who knows anything about this crime is asked to contact the West Bountiful Police Department.