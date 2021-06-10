West Haven woman arrested on suspicion of stealing cookies, bribing officer

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A West Haven woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft and attempting to bribe an officer.

According to a probable cause statement, an officer was dispatched to a 7-Eleven store on a report of a disturbance Wednesday.

A clerk said the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Chantel Masey Shofner, had taken a box of cookies and thrown them in a trash can. The clerk said Shofner had come into the store and told the clerk how to do her job, and was asked to leave.

When asked to identify herself, Shofner said her name was “Cartwright,” but officers recognized her from prior incidents.

The clerk showed officers the box of cookies in the trash can and said they could no longer be sold and said he wanted the woman charged.

Shofton was arrested and placed into handcuffs, but resisted officers by trying to keep them from putting her in the back seat of a patrol car.

The officer noticed a red purse Shofton was carrying, and saw a window punch in it, the kind used to break car windows, as well as other items he recognized as burglary tools.

Shofton was read her Miranda rights and invoked them, so officers were unable to ask her more questions.

En route to the jail, Shofton said that she had only done what she did as a cry for attention.

She also, the affidavit states, offered multiple times to "do whatever it takes to not go to jail,” including "have sex with you," referring to the arresting officer.

Shofton was booked into jail on suspicion of several counts, including theft, possession of burglary tools, and an offer to bribe a public servant.

She was released to pretrial services with no bail and several conditions, including monthly face-to-face meetings with a PTS officer.

