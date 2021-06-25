West Jordan bans fireworks, lighters, matches in certain areas of city

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The city of West Jordan issued updated guidelines Thursday that bans the use of fireworks, matches, lighters and any other ignition sources in certain parts of the city.

In a press release, city officials released the areas of restriction:

All areas west of 5600 West.

All areas within 200 feet of the Jordan River Parkway Trail east of 1300 West.

All areas within 200 feet of the area commonly referred to as Clay Hollow Wash that runs east and west in the area of 7800 South (approximately 4800 West to SR-111).

All areas within 200 feet of Bingham Creek, located near Old Bingham Highway running the length of the east/west boundaries within West Jordan.

All areas within 200 feet of any canal or waterway.

All city parks, unless a permit has been obtained for a professional display.

Officials encourage residents to attend a professional fireworks display, where fire crews will be on scene to keep everything safe.

Last year over the holiday weekend, West Jordan fire crews responded to more than two dozen calls related to fireworks. In a press release, the City said that current drought conditions make fireworks even more risky.

Fireworks may be used between July 2-5 and July 22-25 in non-restricted areas.

Those found to be violating the restrictions could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. To report a violation, contact non-emergency dispatch at 801-840-4000.

The City's fireworks display will be at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, July 3 at 10 p.m.