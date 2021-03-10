West Jordan boy recovering after dog attack

WEST JORDAN, Utah - A young boy was attacked by a dog in a West Jordan neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Seven-year-old Bentley was playing in the front yard of his grandparents' house when a neighbor's dog ran across the street and attacked the boy, according to multiple accounts from neighbors.

“They were literally just standing in the front yard. He may have been doing a cartwheel, we don’t really know what was going on at that time,” Bentley’s father Brandon Norton said. “It’s not fair to a 7-year-old to be playing in his yard and to be doing nothing wrong and to be completely innocent and to have a dog come out of nowhere and attack him.”

READ: Off-leash dog attacks leashed dog and owner on popular Ogden hiking trail (2020)

The attack took place as Bentley’s sister went inside the house to get her skateboard. As she came out of the house, she saw the dog on top of her brother and ran back inside to call for help.

Luckily, a neighbor was pulling out of his driveway at the same time and saw the entire incident. He ran over after hearing Bentley’s screams for help.

WATCH: ‘Vicious’ dogs will not be euthanized after attacking 9-year-old girl in Eagle Mountain (2019)

Bentley’s parents say he was knocked unconscious, suffered numerous bruises and bites, including a gash on his head that required seven stitches. Bentley spent most of Monday evening in a local hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

As for the dog, its owner told FOX 13 they immediately took the young Belgian Malinois to the animal shelter for quarantine. She says the dog, named Duke, had never bitten anyone previously and shared photos of Duke interacting with her family.