West Jordan City Council to change street name to 'Eli Mitchell Way'

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A street in West Jordan will now be named after a 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a drunk driver a year and a half ago.

1510 West, at the intersection of 9000 South will be renamed 'Eli Mitchell Way'.

On Wednesday, Lisa Mitchell, Eli's mother, couldn't help but smile when talking about her son.

"So witty, super smart," Lisa said.

Mitchell was riding his bicycle in the area on April 26, 2022, when he was hit and killed in a crosswalk by a drunk driver.

"One of the greatest joys in life is spending time with your son and I don't get to enjoy that journey, but I'm grateful I got to have 13 years with him," said Jeremy Mitchell, Eli's father.

The pain of his loss is still being felt by the entire Mitchell family.

"It's so sad that he is gone from this earth, and I think that is why I feel, like urgency, that his influence goes on," Lisa said.

The Mitchells told FOX 13 News there was a memorial out at what they dubbed Eli's Corner, but it could only be up for so long. That is why, they worked on finding a permanent way to remember their son.

"We are proposing a street name change for 1510 West, which is the street where on the corner where Eli was killed and we are proposing to change the name of that street to Eli Mitchell Way," Lisa said.

Lisa says they went through the application process to rename the street. It's something, she said, they worked with people with the city over the course of a couple of months.

The ordinance to rename the street was on the agenda for the West Jordan City Council Meeting Wednesday night.

"I drive that route every day and I want to be able to remember him," Jeremy said.

The Mitchells, as well as those who just recently met the family, spoke before the council in support of changing the street name.

It led to an emotional meeting.

"This room shows how much love we have in this city," said Pamela Bloom, West Jordan City Council member.

As well as plenty of tears from the city council members.

"I very much appreciate this question to the city council so we can have a part in ensuring your son's legacy," said Chris McConnehey, West Jordan City Council Chair.

Ultimately, they voted six to zero to approve the ordinance and the changing of the street to 'Eli Mitchell Way'.

"On a 1-to-10 scale, it's like a 20, it's so important," Lisa said.

While the Mitchells say it will be a way to remember their son, they and West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton also hope it will serve as a good reminder.

"If this subtle reminder with the street name changes someone's behavior because that reminder is there, then it is worth all the work and effort to do it," said Mayor Burton.

"We are hoping that having his name there will help people, not drink and drive," Lisa added.

The next step in the process, Mayor Burton says, included the ordering and installation of the street signs.

During the council meeting, there was no date set for when those signs would be put up.