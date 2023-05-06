West Jordan High community holds car wash to support students injured in crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A community is rallying to help two of their students recovering from injuries in a car crash.

Students, staff, friends and family gathered at West Jordan High to give people car washes and raise money for Jayden Moss and Gio Polanco. On Tuesday, they were in a car crash in South Jordan when they hit the wall in front of a home.

They are recovering but still in the intensive care unit, so people wanted to help their families.

“We figured today we’d come together as a community, as a family, to raise some funds to help pay for their medical expenses,” said Coach Lei Lolohea, who coaches the girls' basketball team at West Jordan High School. “When one person goes down in your family, you want to try to help everyone else out.”

With sponges, towels and hoses out, people washed cars from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. just to show Jay and Gio’s families that they are not alone.

“It makes me happy that he has so much support,” said Jaiun Polanco, Gio’s brother.

The teachers also hope to set an example for the students.

“If we do it as adults, if we can put our differences aside and try to bring out to the community and our family, the kids will follow along,” said Coach Lei.

“Thank all of you. Shoutout to Gio and Jay too,” said Jaiun.

If you’d like to help their families, you can find a link to donate HERE.