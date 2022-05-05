West Jordan man shoots himself in the knee by mistake while high on marijuana, police say

PARK CITY, Utah — A West Jordan man showed up at a Park City hospital Wednesday night with a self-inflicted gunshot to the right knee, according to police.

A police incident report stated, that deputies arrived and spoke with the 25-year-old man who had shot himself in the right knee.

After questioning the man they learned had been using marijuana prior to injuring himself.

The unidentified man was reportedly with co-workers at a construction site in the White Pine Canyon area. While on lunch break, the man was in a vehicle cleaning the handgun. He allegedly explained he recently purchased the gun and was showing his co-workers the new purchase.

He said he thought he had cleared the gun of bullets prior to pointing it at the floor of the vehicle and pulling the trigger. However, that was not the case and he shot himself in the knee.

Police said the shooting happened in the same vehicle the man was driven to the hospital in. Deputies conducted a warrant search of the vehicle and found the firearm used in the incident along with marijuana.

Charges were pending.