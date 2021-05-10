West Jordan Police investigating fatal shooting on Redwood Rd.

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police have asked for the public's help in solving a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 7800 S and Redwood Rd.

Police kept the intersection closed for several hours as they conducted the initial investigation.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles racing when gunshots came from a gray Chrysler 300 with a low profile and tinted windows.

"When we arrived, we found that one of the drivers of the vehicle had sustained gunshot wounds. Found shell casings and bullet holes that supported him being shot. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition and we're just starting the investigation into what we anticipate may be a homicide investigation," a police spokesman said.

Police emphasized the public is not in danger and they encourage anyone with information that may be useful in the investigation to call 801-840-4000.