West Jordan Police: Suspect shot by officer during domestic violence incident at trailer park

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is in the hospital Monday morning with a gunshot wound after being shot by a West Jordan officer on Halloween night.

According to police, it started around 9 p.m. when a 911 call came in about a domestic violence incident, one involving a firearm. Officers arrived at the location near 8400 South and 4000 West.

When they arrived some sort of a confrontation happened and at least one shot was fired and a man was hit.

That man was then rushed to a local hospital while the one officer who fired his weapon is now the subject of an officer involved, critical incident protocol investigation.

West Valley City police detectives are now handling that investigation and the West Jordan officer will be on leave pending the outcome.

This story will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.