West Jordan Police to ask public for honest feedback in upcoming survey

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The West Jordan Police Department is set to launch a survey to learn what the city’s residents think about their performance.

Once the survey launches, respondents can return their answers by mail or via an online form.

"I still believe the majority of people in our community support their local police,” said West Jordan Police Chief Ken Wallentine. “But I also believe they support the police in a way they want to express their feelings and thoughts about policing. And we need to be engaging with those folks in a two-way dialogue. This is just a method for us to do that."

The survey will be available to all of the city’s residents, even those who’ve been arrested or cited by West Jordan officers.

Chief Wallentine said he knows some people will see the survey as either naïve or a waste of money, but he sincerely wants honest feedback on his department.

The survey is expected to launch next week.