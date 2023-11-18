West Jordan renames street in memory of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It may just be a street sign, but for the Mitchell family, it's one way they are healing. After a tragedy a year and a half ago that killed a teenager, his family is making sure his memory lives on.

1510 West in West Jordan is now called, “Eli Mitchell Way,” to remember a life lost too soon. And the signs are officially up.

Since losing Eli, Lisa Mitchell and her family have been trying to make roads safer – from helping with a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve to working on legislation at the Utah State Capitol.

“I’m so happy to see this sign go up, and I couldn’t be happier about it,” said Lisa Mitchell.

In April 2022, her 13-year-old son, Eli Mitchell was riding his bike and crossing the intersection of 1510 West and 9000 South, when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

“I drive by this street every day, so I’m reminded of what occurred, so it’s going to be nice and special that my son’s not being forgotten,” said Jeremy Mitchell, Eli’s father.

“So often, people come to me and say, someone needs to do this, or someone needs to do that. Well, the Mitchells realize that they are someone. So, they don’t say, find someone to do this, they just step up to the plate and they do it,” said West Jordan Mayor, Dirk Burton.

Eli’s parents hope a sign like this reminds people to make the right choices when they are behind the wheel.

“I hope he’d be proud and I know that he’d want people to be safe and I know he’d want his friends that want to ride their bikes and friends that want to walk on our streets to be safe. So, I hope that he would be so happy and so proud of us for trying to channel that grief and the energy into something that will help us heal and hopefully protect life,” said Lisa.

“As a reminder for people that drink, to maybe think before they drive. All it takes is that one incident where you’ve maybe done it a ton of times and never hurt anybody, and then a tragedy occurs and it impacts the family, the innocent family forever, and it also impacts their family,” said Jeremy.

Decorated with balloons and surrounded by loved ones, this is just the first Eli Mitchell Way sign to go up. The one at the intersection where Eli died is also expected to be changed out soon. “This little idea that was planted in my head and my heart, long ago right after Eli died, is a reality and I hope he’s so happy,” said Lisa.