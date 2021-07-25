West Jordan residents thank police for taking suspect into custody after shootout

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Despite dozens of rounds being fired in a tight West Jordan neighborhood, the suspect of Friday's standoff with police was taken into custody unharmed. West Jordan Police and residents are praising the work of law enforcement in this incident, which they believe could've gone much worse.

"On behalf of myself, and I know Chief Wallentine and our two deputy chiefs, we couldn't be prouder of them," WJPD Lt. Richard Bell said.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls near Decora Way on Friday morning. Residents reported hearing dozens of gunshots in the area.

"I didn't know if it was gunshots. It kind of sounded like fireworks, wasn't sure what it was, but the dogs started going crazy," said Jessi Hansen, a neighbor who witnessed the standoff. "So, I actually got up and went in my back door — back sliding door — and opened it up and saw just shattered glass."

Jessi and her husband Jared live right next door to the home where 20-year-old Cesar Eduardo Aguilar broke in, barricaded himself, and began a shootout with police.

"More shots were fired, so I went back inside and woke up my girls in the basement and just kept them," she added. "And from then on out, I just tried to stay in the basement with them."

Jessi was stuck inside her home with her two daughters during the tense moments. Jared had to look on from down the road while SWAT members tried to contain the gunman.

"It was hard being helpless and knowing that there's nothing you can do," he said. "But I wasn't that worried because the police were very quick. It was very well secured."

The Hansens' home security camera captured SWAT team members trying to get a tactical position on Aguilar. Jared praised police for how they handled the situation.

"I thought they did amazing," he said. "I thought they acted quickly and professionally and as safest as they could."

Aguilar fired more than a dozen rounds at police. He was eventually taken into custody without any injuries. Bell says he's proud of the officers' de-escalation tactics to ensure everyone walked away from the shootout unharmed.

"They showed great bravery, great restraint," Bell added. "Their training kicked in, and again, we would also like to thank the allied agencies that assisted."

Bell encourages anyone with more information on the incident to call the West Jordan Police Department's crime tip line at 801-256-2000.

Aguilar is facing a slew of charges including attempted homicide, 10 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, among others.