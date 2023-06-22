West Jordan shop helps dogs find forever homes

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan coffee shop is doing its part to help dogs in desperate need of a forever home as shelters reach their capacity.

'Pup Cups Coffee' is not your average coffee shop.

Rachelle Coburn recently opened the shop in West Jordan, putting a spotlight on dogs in need of forever homes.

“A lot of rescues and shelters have dogs that have been there for 100 days or more months," she said. "We do RoundUp fundraising campaigns to help support animal rescues. We also donate a portion of our profits to those rescues, and then we host adoption events.”

Local rescues host adoption events on the back patio of the shop.

“In the shelter, the dogs are stressed," said Rachelle. "There's barking everywhere, they're jumping on the cages, and so they don't present the best necessarily.”

The coffee shop is just one part of this space at the back; the front is a treasure trove of thrifted things, collected by Rachell's husband Bryant.

“A few years ago, I had this weird idea to have a coffee shop in the back and a thrift shop in the front," he said. "So you can, you know, get some people a little jacked up on coffee and send them shopping.”

‘Coffee and Treasures’ was Bryant's idea: two dreams under one roof.

“I like to buy junk, and I like to resell junk," he said.

Bryant doesn’t just sell junk; he donates money and clothing to drug treatment centers and opens up the space to host 'Anonymous’ meetings for people struggling with addiction.

“Being able to host a safe place for people to come in for recovery, that really is a lot," he said. "It means a lot that, you know, going from a place where I had nothing.”

The Coburns will post about upcoming adoption events on Facebook and Instagram.