West Jordan woman saves neighbor from multi-home fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A fire destroyed two trailer homes and a detached garage Friday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Blake Edwards of the West Jordan Fire Department, crews were alerted to the incident around 6 p.m. in the area near 8600 South and Bangerter Highway.

Due to the intensity of the fire, crews from South Jordan, Sandy and Unified Fire were called to assist.

Kristin Werner

Nobody was injured.

One neighbor saw the flames from her home about a block away.

“It’s devastating,” Sarah Maughan said. “I mean, this is people's lives."

Maughan said her first instinct was to run to the fire to make sure all residents were out of harm’s way.

“I pounded on the door, and [the man living there] opened up, almost like a deer in headlights,” she said. “He was dead asleep and didn’t even know what was going on until I banged on the door and got him out.”

Despite being four months pregnant, Maughan is thankful she didn’t waste any time in her efforts to make sure her neighbors were safe.

“We went out and not even five to 10 seconds later, the door was on fire,” she said.

Kristin Werner

Maughan said fire crews were quick to arrive, and their work was key in preventing the fire from spreading to other homes.

The man Maughan helped bring to safety was a complete stranger. She says would run to a burning building again and hopes others would do the same if the situation presented itself.

“I believe in karma,” she said. “I just want people to help take of each other. Just be nicer to each other.”

Due to the severity of the damage, investigators say it will take a considerable amount of time to determine what caused the fire.

The cost of the damage is estimated between $400,000 and $500,000.