West Jordan woman sues West Jordan City, police for encounter causing 'severe emotional distress'

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman is suing the City of West Jordan and it's police department, saying she suffered "severe emotional distress" at the hands of officers.

According to the court documents, Sheri Meyer woke up at 3:40 a.m. to West Jordan Police officers knocking on her hotel room, responding to a noise complaint.

"She said, 'Let me put on some pants and then you can come in.' She tried to close the door and that's when officers put their foot in the door," said her attorney, Roger Kraft.

Kraft told FOX 13 News that Meyer is married to a former law enforcement officer.

She allegedly told officers, "No, I don't have to. You don't have a warrant."

"That's when police went ballistic and barged into the room, threw her down onto the bed, handcuffed her," said Kraft.

This whole time, she's still naked from the waist down.

"There was one male officer and two female officers and ironically, it was the male officer who stood guard over her naked on the bed while the female officers stood by the door and searched the bathroom," he said.

Kraft said officers let her use a bedsheet to cover herself. They laid a full body restraint device on the grass outside the hotel and allegedly made her lay down on top of it "butt-naked" as they tied the restraints.

"She's humiliated. She's traumatized by the whole thing. The whole time she's wondering, 'Why did this happen to me?'" he said.

He also claims that on the way to the jail, she passed out twice because the restraints gave her "pain and trouble breathing."

She was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors for allegedly assaulting an officer.

"They concoct this story that she threw a closed-fist punch at one of the officers," said Kraft. "I don't know if they were forgetting they had their body cam video on or what but we have the video. Everybody has seen the video."

Including the Salt Lake District Attorney's Office who later dismissed all charges against her.

"She wants an apology from the city. She wants to make sure that the officers involved are reprimanded and she wants to make sure they're trained," said Kraft.

The West Jordan Police Department declined FOX 13 News' interview request, saying it could not comment because of the litigation.

A spokesperson said the department is aware of the incident and it is being reviewed in a formal process.