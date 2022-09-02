West Nile virus confirmed in Utah resident, officials encourage mosquito bite prevention

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are encouraging Utahns to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first human case of West Nile virus was confirmed in the state for 2022.

The infected person is a male between the ages of 65 and 84 and is a resident of the Weber-Morgan Health district, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services said.

He is currently hospitalized, officials said, but no further details on his condition were made available.

In addition to the first man, two other human cases are being investigated for West Nile Virus in Weber and Uintah counties.

The human case comes about a month after health officials detected the virus in mosquito pools throughout Utah. State officials say as of Thursday, 73 positive mosquito pools have been identified in Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele and Uintah counties.

In 2021, 28 human cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Utah and three people died.

Officials encourage Utahns to protect themselves against mosquito bites by using insect repellent, limit outdoor time from dusk to dawn - which is when mosquitoes are most active and wear protective clothing like long pants and socks.

To limit mosquito presence around the home, experts say to limit standing water that is outside including water from pet dishes, flower pots, ponds, buckets, tarps and tires.